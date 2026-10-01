Home » 100% aerial duels won, 100% tackles, 90% passing accuracy: Lisandro Martinez puts in imperious display for his nation

100% aerial duels won, 100% tackles, 90% passing accuracy: Lisandro Martinez puts in imperious display for his nation

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have had numerous players involved in senior and youth international matches over the extended break.

Season to date

Lisandro Martinez was, as usual, involved for World Cup finalists Argentina.

The centre-back has so far had a tough season after having his pre-season affected by his late involvement in the World Cup and also picking up an injury in the final.

The Argentine has been uncharacteristically poor on the ball and part of a shaky backline that looks a far cry from the team that played in the last half of last season.

International duty

Argentina steamrolled Bolivia 4-0 in an international friendly.

Lisandro Martinez started at centre-back alongside Cristian Romero.

The Argentine played 81 minutes of the encounter and helped his side log a clean sheet.

He made 100% of his tackles and also completed one clearance from the Bolivian attack.

Martinez was also strong in the air, winning 100% of his aerial duels as he dominated the visiting forwards.

The defender also won two of his three ground duels, as very little got past him in Córdoba.

Martinez was also strong in possession, completing an impressive 90% of his passes. He was a bit more inconsistent from range though, completing just 40% of his long ball attempts in the match.

The defender has already scored a goal for United this season against Sabah in the Champions League and had an effort on goal against the Bolivians, but it was not on target.

He should be in action again shortly for his national team as they face Burkina Faso in a friendly on Saturday night.

Lisandro Martinez stats vs Bolivia

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Def. contributions3
Tackles (won)2 (2)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)3 (2)
Aerial duels (won)3 (3)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0
Errors leading to shot1
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes72/80 (90%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)27/34 (79%)
Passes in own half (acc.)45/46 (98%)
Long balls (accurate)2/5 (40%)
Touches86
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost8
Total carrying distance218.8 m
Carries32
Total progression52.5 m
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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