5 saves, 1 punch: Man United keeper continues to rebuild reputation on international scene vs European giants

Manchester United had numerous players in international action on Monday evening.

Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens had another start for Belgium after impressing last time out against Italy.

The keeper kept France out for most of the match but was finally beaten by Michael Olise in the 88th minute as the French won 1-0 in Belgium.

He made a total of five saves in the match, with three coming from shots inside the area.

Lammens also made one punched clearance and completed 68% of his passes. The keeper also made one clearance away from goal to help his side despite the defeat.

Youri Tielemans

Tielemans played the full 90 minutes for Belgium as they came up short against the French.

He played two key passes in the game and completed 81% of his passes.

Unfortunately, his only cross did not meet its intended target. The midfielder also had a shot on goal, but it did not test the French keeper.

Tielemans also won six duels in the match and completed two tackles in a combative display against the European giants.

Leny Yoro was named in the French squad by Zinedine Zidane but remained on the bench throughout the match.

Altay Bayindir

The Turk has so far not played a match for loan side Celta Vigo but did start against Italy in the Nations League.

It was a tough night as he conceded four goals as they lost 4-1 at home to the Italians.

He made four stops from shots inside the box but made an error which led to a shot at his goal.

Bayindir also completed 66% of his passes and made one high claim in his penalty area.

Senne Lammens vs France

Expected assists (xA) 0 Total saves 5 Goals prevented 0.66 Saves from inside box 3 Punches 1 High claims 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 21/31 (68%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 2/11 (18%) Passes in own half (acc.) 19/20 (95%) Long balls (accurate) 6/16 (38%) Touches 44 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 10 Total carrying distance 52.4 m Carries 8 Total progression 23.8 m Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 9 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images