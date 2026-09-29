Home » 5 saves, 1 punch: Man United keeper continues to rebuild reputation on international scene vs European giants

5 saves, 1 punch: Man United keeper continues to rebuild reputation on international scene vs European giants

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Senne Lammens

Manchester United had numerous players in international action on Monday evening.

Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens had another start for Belgium after impressing last time out against Italy.

The keeper kept France out for most of the match but was finally beaten by Michael Olise in the 88th minute as the French won 1-0 in Belgium.

He made a total of five saves in the match, with three coming from shots inside the area.

Lammens also made one punched clearance and completed 68% of his passes. The keeper also made one clearance away from goal to help his side despite the defeat.

Youri Tielemans

Tielemans played the full 90 minutes for Belgium as they came up short against the French.

He played two key passes in the game and completed 81% of his passes.

Unfortunately, his only cross did not meet its intended target. The midfielder also had a shot on goal, but it did not test the French keeper.

Tielemans also won six duels in the match and completed two tackles in a combative display against the European giants.

Leny Yoro was named in the French squad by Zinedine Zidane but remained on the bench throughout the match.

Altay Bayindir

The Turk has so far not played a match for loan side Celta Vigo but did start against Italy in the Nations League.

It was a tough night as he conceded four goals as they lost 4-1 at home to the Italians.

He made four stops from shots inside the box but made an error which led to a shot at his goal.

Bayindir also completed 66% of his passes and made one high claim in his penalty area.

Senne Lammens vs France

Expected assists (xA)0
Total saves5
Goals prevented0.66
Saves from inside box3
Punches1
High claims0
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes21/31 (68%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)2/11 (18%)
Passes in own half (acc.)19/20 (95%)
Long balls (accurate)6/16 (38%)
Touches44
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost10
Total carrying distance52.4 m
Carries8
Total progression23.8 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries9
Ground duels (won)0 (0)
Dribbled past0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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