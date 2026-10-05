Omari Hutchinson has revealed that he and Ruben Amorim enjoyed a chuckle together over the damage he did to Manchester United while both were plying their trade in England.

Setback

The incident took place in November 2024, during Amorim’s first game in charge of United against Ipswich Town.

Marcus Rashford, who started up front, gave United the lead inside 81 seconds with an easy tap-in. United failed to take advantage of their lead and allowed Ipswich to gradually grow into the game.

The Tractor Boys restored parity when Hutchinson curled a stunning effort into the top left corner after taking a deflection off Noussair Mazraoui’s head shortly before the break.

Amorim was sacked by United at the start of the year following an extremely turbulent 14-month spell, in which United finished 15th and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

In addition to poor performances and results, Amorim also fell out with the hierarchy, and particularly director of football Jason Wilcox.

He was named AC Milan boss in the summer after Massimiliano Allegri was dismissed. Meanwhile, Forson was sold to the Serie A side by Forest and is still looking to make his mark at the San Siro.

Hutchinson has previously indicated that he impressed Amorim at Old Trafford, potentially influencing the Portuguese coach’s decision to recruit him for Milan.

Speaking to SportMediaset, Hutchinson revealed that he and Amorim have joked about the goal he scored for Ipswich against the Red Devils.

Hutchinson’s revelation

Hutchinson said [as quoted by MilanNews], “I scored my first goal for Ipswich against him, and it was a great feeling. We joked about it before I came here.”

On the difference between the Premier League and Italian football, the 22-year-old remarked, “It’s been fantastic from the start. I’m enjoying myself here. I’m working really hard.”

“Compared to the Premier League, it’s still early to judge, but everything here is very tactical.”

United are next in action on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images