Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has joined Bologna, it has been confirmed.

New adventure

Bologna have released a statement which partly reads, “Bologna FC 1909 can confirm the signing of defender Matteo Darmian until 30 June 2027.”

“Born in 1989, Darmian is a versatile and dependable player who can operate in several roles out wide and, when required, in a deeper position.”

“A hugely experienced player, he now begins the latest chapter of a long and successful career. His main attributes include sound technique, positional awareness and excellent tactical discipline, as well as consistency, an ability to read the game and a strong balance between his defensive and attacking duties.”

It is understood that Darmian has signed a contract that runs until the end of the current season, with an option to extend his stay at the club by an additional 12 months.

Darmian has been a free agent throughout the summer, having parted ways with Inter Milan at the end of last season.

He made 218 appearances in all competitions for Inter, featuring in squads that won three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and three Supercoppa Italiana honours, as well as reaching the Champions League finals in 2023 and 2025.

The Italian is likely to be available for selection this weekend when Bologna travel to Lecce.

United spell

Darmian spent four seasons at United between 2015 and 2019 before departing for Parma.

United secured his services from Torino in a deal worth around £12.7 million. He joined on a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year under manager Louis van Gaal.

He made his debut in a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the 2015/16 campaign and earned United’s Player of the Month award for August.

Across more than 90 appearances, Darmian helped United win the FA Cup, EFL Cup and the Europa League.

Featured image by Tullio M. Puglia via Getty Images