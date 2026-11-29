Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane could not resist a dig at defender Calvin Bassey and links to Old Trafford after the defender’s costly error against Bournemouth.

Transfer speculation

Bassey has reportedly become a principal January target for United, who are battling to extricate themselves from the relegation zone.

Saturday’s chastening 4-0 defeat to Brentford left United languishing in 19th place, and just one point above Crystal Palace at rock bottom.

United have won just one Premier League game all season, which came in August against Ipswich Town. They have managed a meagre eight points from a possible 36.

The Red Devils’ porous defence was exposed once again by the Bees. Callum Wilson capitalised on their woeful performances to secure a first-half brace, before they were outdone by Kristoffer Ajer from a corner-kick routine. Kevin Schade then broke through on goal to chip Lammens for the visitors’ fourth of the contest.

Once more, it underscored why United are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements. Bassey is reportedly high on their list, though Fulham are working hard to tie him down to a new deal.

But the Nigerian superstar endured a nightmare against Bournemouth on Sunday, drawing a cheeky dig from Keane.

Keane’s dig

Bassey recklessly ceded possession to Bournemouth in the lead-up to Marcus Tavernier’s opening strike.

Every African player to play for Manchester United Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals Aaron Wan-Bissaka DR Congo – DF 2019–2024 193 2 Quinton Fortune South Africa – MF 1999–2006 126 11 Eric Bailly Ivory Coast – DF 2016–2022 115 1 Amad Ivory Coast – FW 2021– 110 17 André Onana Cameroon – GK 2023–2026 102 0 Noussair Mazraoui Morocco – DF 2024– 87 0 Bryan Mbeumo Cameroon – FW 2025– 53 16 Axel Tuanzebe DR Congo – DF 2017–2021 40 0 Eric Djemba-Djemba Cameroon – MF 2003–2005 39 2 Sofyan Amrabat Morocco – MF 2023–2024 30 0 Odion Ighalo Nigeria – FW 2020–2021 23 5 Hannibal Mejbri Tunisia – MF 2021–2024 13 1 Willy Kambwala DR Congo – DF 2023–2024 10 0 Mame Biram Diouf Senegal – FW 2009–2011 8 1 Bebé Cape Verde – FW 2010–2011 7 2 Carlos Baleba Cameroon – MF 2026– 7 0 Wilfried Zaha England, Ivory Coast – FW 2013 4 0 Manucho Angola – FW 2008 3 0 Saidy Janko Gambia – DF 2014 1 0 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

The error proved to be immensely costly as Fulham were beaten 2-1 by the Cherries, who are in sensational form under Marco Rose.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane joked that Bassey will be rewarded with a move to United.

The Irishman remarked [via The Sun], “He looks like he’ll be off to United after that mistake.”

United have become synonymous with individual mistakes at the back, which explains Keane’s joke. It is unlikely to amuse United, though, as they grapple with their situation.

Featured image by Ryan Pierse via Getty Images