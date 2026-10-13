Picture: Furious Amad lets rip in foul-mouthed rant after Man United’s Atletico Madrid nightmare



Manchester United forward Amad has joined Lisandro Martinez in hitting out after they suffered a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Fallout

United’s miserable run so far this season continued, this time in Europe as they were beaten by Atletico, who barely had to exert themselves.

Pablo Barrios handed Atletico the lead inside the first minute.

Moments before half-time, the Spanish side thought they had extended their lead through Johnny Cardoso’s swept finish, only for the goal to be overturned after a VAR review.

Things became even more grim for Michael Carrick and his players when Leny Yoro was sent off or a last-man challenge on Jonathan David.

Ademola Lookman then tapped home from close range to seal the victory for Atletico.

This league-phase defeat in the Spanish capital constitutes another setback for United, who have made their worst domestic start in 40 years and are now without a victory in five games across all competitions.

Defeat on the road. https://t.co/HeITelI9AT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2026

After the final whistle, Martinez launched an extraordinary attack on the club’s board. In an astonishing interview, Martinez pointed the accusing finger at the power brokers and in particular, director of football Jason Wilcox.

Martinez laid into the hierarchy for leaving Carrick short-changed and failing to stack the squad with enough quality following Champions League qualification. He admitted the players must raise their game, but argued the board is every bit as culpable for United’s plight.

Now, the Argentina international has been joined by another player in criticising the shameful state of the club.

Amad’s rant

Amad took to Snapchat and expressed himself candidly following the defeat.

The Ivorian wrote, “F—–g disgrace; I have no words.”

The message was accompanied by a picture of Amad during the game. He came on as a second-half substitute in place of Marcus Rashford.

Rashford struggled and Amad replaced him on the left. The change made no difference.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images