Michael Carrick’s bizarre tactical calls made no sense as Man United’s season goes from bad to worse after Atletico loss



Manchester United suffered yet another defeat, this time a 2-0 loss in the Champions League away to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

After accumulating only six points from six Premier League games, the Red Devils had a chance to kickstart their campaign with a famous away performance at the Metropolitano.

It was anything but that! The visitors conceded within the first minute, and the hosts could have scored many more if not for the crossbar coming to United’s rescue.

Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card after he was deemed to have fouled Jonathan David while being the last man. It was a harsh call, and the La Liga giants took immediate advantage of the situation by doubling their lead.

Strange tactical calls

Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes missed gilt-edged chances, but the 20-time English league champions deserved to lose. Michael Carrick’s surprise tactical calls were to blame.

Why play your best player out wide when he is at his most dangerous operating just behind the striker?

The club captain broke the Premier League’s assist record last season, but was shunted out wide to accommodate an unfit Youri Tielemans in the No.10 role.

The former United midfielder could have opted to play a proper winger like Shea Lacey instead of the strange reshuffle.

INEOS have not helped but Carrick digging his own grave

Not starting Matheus Cunha when you need hard work out wide was another puzzling call, as Carrick chose to hand Marcus Rashford a shot. The Mancunian was almost like a ghost and he rarely got involved.

Despite the poor selection decisions, the head coach could have opted to tweak things at the break, but he chose not to. Finally, he relented in the 66th minute.

The call to start Andrey Santos was almost forced on the current boss, following Kobbie Mainoo’s injury. The Brazilian looks a shadow of the player fans saw during pre-season.

Michael Carrick’s position is becoming more and more untenable as the days go by. Injuries and INEOS have not helped him, but the distinct lack of coaching is a huge issue. His selection calls are not helping either.

Feature image Denis Doyle via Getty Images