Home » Yoro’s red card sealed United’s fate, but this deadwood star was the real disaster vs. Atletico: Player Ratings

Yoro’s red card sealed United’s fate, but this deadwood star was the real disaster vs. Atletico: Player Ratings

Marcus Rashford struggled as Man United suffered a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of United team


Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 4  – Didn’t cover himself in glory for either goals, especially the second one.

Diogo Dalot 4 – Inadequate for Atletico Madrid’s opening goal, having been drawn out of position. He endured some shaky defensive moments and did not get forward sufficiently to contribute in attack.

Leny Yoro 3 – A last-man challenge earned him a red card after a strong showing, though the decision looked harsh given the contact. His sending off all but confirmed United’s loss.

Lisandro Martinez 5 – Slightly better than he was last weekend during the draw vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

Ayden Heaven 4.5 – Performed as could be expected in a largely unfamiliar left-back role. Predictably, there was precious little on offer from him in an attacking sense and he was outdone by Jonathan David for Atletico’s second of the game.

Carlos Baleba 6 – He followed his memorable debut with a decent performance, proving good both on and off the ball. He recovered possession repeatedly and looked to make things happen.

Andrey Santos 3 – He laboured badly on his return to the XI, clearly lacking fitness. He was careless with the ball and second to every duel. A poor outing for the Brazilian.

Youri Tielemans 4 – He set up opportunities for Mbeumo and Fernandes, yet that was the extent of his contribution. Once again, he fell short without the ball and must offer far more to help the team.

Bruno Fernandes 4  – A crack off the woodwork aside, he was a bystander. He never grew into the game from the right, and the freedom Grimaldo enjoyed down that flank was impossible to ignore.

Marcus Rashford 2 – A dreadful display. He was unable to beat his man and his defensive work rate fell short. Overall, a poor showing.

Bryan Mbeumo 3 – He missed two very good opportunities that could perhaps have altered the picture for United. He was awful on the ball and contributed nothing in the second half.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee 4 – No impact whatsoever.

Mason Mount 4 – Every bit as ineffective as Zirkzee: a nothing substitute who did nothing to help United’s cause.

Amad 5 – Bright when he came on, though Atletico’s second flattened both him and United.

Matheus Cunha 5 – On for the dying embers. The game was already lost.

Harry Maguire 5 – Same as Cunha.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

2 comments

frankievalley 14/10/2026 - 00:07

If 6 is ‘average’ you’re saying they were all shit or worse than shit which isn’t true, so you’re just a biased hater!. We could have scored a couple in the second half.

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JHB 13/10/2026 - 23:05

Night to forget by MU. Not only the players played badly , its was Carrick and his assistance are the really culprit and a fool for their poor selection of players. Like Tielemans he had played badly last week yet he played first XI , Carrick considered him cos he is the only player who has the experience in European league. Seem that is also rubbish and same goes to Rashford who was said experiencefrom playing for Barcelona , exactly he is nothing. Carrick and his assistance made the same mistakes again and again for players selection. Its time for Carrick to be repaced if he continue wirh his stupid selection of players.

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