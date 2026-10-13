Yoro’s red card sealed United’s fate, but this deadwood star was the real disaster vs. Atletico: Player Ratings



Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 4 – Didn’t cover himself in glory for either goals, especially the second one.

Diogo Dalot 4 – Inadequate for Atletico Madrid’s opening goal, having been drawn out of position. He endured some shaky defensive moments and did not get forward sufficiently to contribute in attack.

Leny Yoro 3 – A last-man challenge earned him a red card after a strong showing, though the decision looked harsh given the contact. His sending off all but confirmed United’s loss.

Lisandro Martinez 5 – Slightly better than he was last weekend during the draw vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

Ayden Heaven 4.5 – Performed as could be expected in a largely unfamiliar left-back role. Predictably, there was precious little on offer from him in an attacking sense and he was outdone by Jonathan David for Atletico’s second of the game.

Carlos Baleba 6 – He followed his memorable debut with a decent performance, proving good both on and off the ball. He recovered possession repeatedly and looked to make things happen.

Final preparations ⏳♨️ https://t.co/YbXGkYt6Tv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2026

Andrey Santos 3 – He laboured badly on his return to the XI, clearly lacking fitness. He was careless with the ball and second to every duel. A poor outing for the Brazilian.

Youri Tielemans 4 – He set up opportunities for Mbeumo and Fernandes, yet that was the extent of his contribution. Once again, he fell short without the ball and must offer far more to help the team.

Bruno Fernandes 4 – A crack off the woodwork aside, he was a bystander. He never grew into the game from the right, and the freedom Grimaldo enjoyed down that flank was impossible to ignore.

Searching for a leveller 🔎 https://t.co/peVLT4Lp21 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2026

Marcus Rashford 2 – A dreadful display. He was unable to beat his man and his defensive work rate fell short. Overall, a poor showing.

Looking to restore parity 👊 https://t.co/0xY3wbOaXg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2026

Bryan Mbeumo 3 – He missed two very good opportunities that could perhaps have altered the picture for United. He was awful on the ball and contributed nothing in the second half.

Substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee 4 – No impact whatsoever.

Mason Mount 4 – Every bit as ineffective as Zirkzee: a nothing substitute who did nothing to help United’s cause.

Amad 5 – Bright when he came on, though Atletico’s second flattened both him and United.

Matheus Cunha 5 – On for the dying embers. The game was already lost.

Defeat on the road. https://t.co/HeITelI9AT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2026

Harry Maguire 5 – Same as Cunha.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images