Home » Confirmed Man United XI vs Leeds United: Rashford, Heaven dropped, Amad returns

Confirmed Man United XI vs Leeds United: Rashford, Heaven dropped, Amad returns

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United visit Leeds United today for a Premier League match that they simply must win to kick-start their faltering season.

With head coach Michael Carrick under pressure already, just three months into his permanent tenure, there is no respite in the injury crisis that has hampered his efforts to get his team firing on all cylinders.

Here is the confirmed line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Leny Yoro returns to the right-back position after playing at centre-back against Atletico Madrid, with Diogo Dalot switching to the left to cover for the injured Luke Shaw. Harry Maguire returns at centre-back alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Matthijs de Ligt could get some minutes today.Nous Mazraoui is also back in the squad despite earlier reports he did not travel. Patrick Dorgu is out with a hamstring injury.

Midfield

Carlos Baleba retains his place in central midfield and is partnered again by Andrey Santos, with Youri Tielemans playing ahead of them.

Kobbie Mainoo did not travel, and Manu Ugarte has a long-term injury.

Attack

Bruno Fernandes stays in a forward role, with Bryan Mbeumo retaining his place up front. Amad also returns, with Marcus Rashford dropping to the bench. Whether Amad will play right or left is unclear.

Ben Sesko is out injured.

Substitutes

Substitute keeper Karl Darlow is joined on the bench by Harry Amass, Matthijs de Ligt, Mazraoui, Mason Mount, Shea Lacey, Josh Zirkzee, Cunha and Rashford.

Ayden Heaven is not in the squad.

Final Thoughts

  • Maguire and Amad return in place of Heaven and Rashford
  • Side otherwise unchanged from Tuesday
  • Mazraoui returns to the bench
  • No place in squad for Heaven

Graphic of United side discussed in article

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

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