Manchester United visit Leeds United today for a Premier League match that they simply must win to kick-start their faltering season.

With head coach Michael Carrick under pressure already, just three months into his permanent tenure, there is no respite in the injury crisis that has hampered his efforts to get his team firing on all cylinders.

Here is the confirmed line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

Leny Yoro returns to the right-back position after playing at centre-back against Atletico Madrid, with Diogo Dalot switching to the left to cover for the injured Luke Shaw. Harry Maguire returns at centre-back alongside Lisandro Martinez.

Matthijs de Ligt could get some minutes today.Nous Mazraoui is also back in the squad despite earlier reports he did not travel. Patrick Dorgu is out with a hamstring injury.

Midfield

Carlos Baleba retains his place in central midfield and is partnered again by Andrey Santos, with Youri Tielemans playing ahead of them.

Kobbie Mainoo did not travel, and Manu Ugarte has a long-term injury.

Attack

Bruno Fernandes stays in a forward role, with Bryan Mbeumo retaining his place up front. Amad also returns, with Marcus Rashford dropping to the bench. Whether Amad will play right or left is unclear.

Ben Sesko is out injured.

Substitutes

Substitute keeper Karl Darlow is joined on the bench by Harry Amass, Matthijs de Ligt, Mazraoui, Mason Mount, Shea Lacey, Josh Zirkzee, Cunha and Rashford.

Ayden Heaven is not in the squad.

Final Thoughts

Maguire and Amad return in place of Heaven and Rashford

Side otherwise unchanged from Tuesday

Mazraoui returns to the bench

No place in squad for Heaven

It's time for team news! ⏰ 🔴 Here's your United starting XI… 🤳 @Snapdragon pic.twitter.com/A5phvW4gvF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2026

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images