Home » Man United face injury crisis as Sesko and two defenders fail to travel for Leeds clash

Man United face injury crisis as Sesko and two defenders fail to travel for Leeds clash

Sesko, Dorgu, Mazraoui not part of Man United's travelling squad vs. Leeds

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are travelling to Leeds for another tricky away fixture after a defeat in Madrid in the Champions League.

On Sunday afternoon, United will face Leeds United, who have been one of the Premier League’s most impressive sides this year, impressing with their intense style of play under Daniel Farke.

Benjamin Sesko remains out of action for Manchester United

Ahead of the clash against their fierce rivals, Michael Carrick is dealing with a plethora of injury doubts.

Among the key absentees against Atletico Madrid during midweek were Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Benjamin Sesko.

“Yeah, we’ll see on Luke and Kobbie,” Carrick said in his pre-match conference for the Leeds United outing.

“Ben’s kind of still going undergoing a couple of kind of checks that we’re really trying to— before we kind of update on timelines of everything, we’re just trying to be clear with what that looks like, so he’s still a little bit further away.”

According to club insider Sully, Sesko is not in the matchday squad yet again, having been sidelined since sustaining a shin injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup in September.

Manchester United full-backs unavailable for Leeds clash

Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui suffered injury knocks during their respective international duties with Denmark and Morocco and will remain unavailable to face Leeds at Elland Road.

Sully adds that the full-backs have not travelled with the squad.

“Dorgu is expected to be out for a little while longer, while Mazraoui trained this week and is close to returning to action,” the insider claims.

There is a possibility that Mazraoui could travel alone for the game, but that possibility seems unlikely as of now.

In recent games, Carrick has used the likes of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven out wide to address the full-back injury crisis at United.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million followers. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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