Alejandro Garnacho: Aston Villa settle on radical step to avoid permanent deal for ex-Man United star



Aston Villa have reportedly devised a radical escape route from a permanent deal for former Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho.

New low

Garnacho has endured an extremely tough time since leaving United in the summer of 2025.

He left in somewhat acrimonious circumstances, having dramatically fallen out with then-manager Ruben Amorim. United sold him to Chelsea for £40m.

But things didn’t go according to plan for him at Stamford Bridge. He struggled for form and consistency, managing just one Premier League goal all term. Chelsea decided to cut their losses early and sanctioned a loan exit to Villa, with certain provisions to make the transfer permanent.

Garnacho is yet to rediscover himself at Villa Park, having accumulated just 31 minutes of competitive football this season after failing to break into the starting XI or to become one of Unai Emery’s principal impact players.

He has managed just five appearances across all competitions for Villa and has yet to register a goal or an assist.

According to Football Insider, Villa are prepared to completely freeze Garnacho out of the team so that they are not obliged to keep him permanently.

Drastic decision

Football Insider reveal that Villa are doing everything possible to avoid triggering the appearance-based purchase obligation in Garnacho’s switch from Chelsea.

“Sources say that Villa feel that the ball is in Garnacho’s court to prove his worth, and they have already decided that, as things stand, they will avoid playing him enough to trigger their buy clause.”

“The youngster also has no long-term future at Chelsea, and is set to be left ‘in limbo’ next summer if he cannot prove himself.”

“Villa have already decided that they will hold their nerve with Garnacho and ensure he goes back to Chelsea at the end of the campaign.”

The only means of recovering from this predicament is for Garnacho to demonstrate to Emery what he is capable of in training.

Garnacho made 144 first-team appearances for United, scoring 26 goals in that period.

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