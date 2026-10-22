“Going to be a disaster”: Ashley Young gives his verdict on hypothetical Antonio Conte to Manchester United move

Manchester United’s season plunged to new depths yesterday as they were soundly defeated 4-1 by Como in northern Italy in the Champions League.

Terrible season

Michael Carrick’s side are now seven matches without a win and sit 13th in the Premier League and 20th in the Champions League table as things currently stand.

They have also been eliminated from the League Cup after a 2-3 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, having squandered a 2-0 lead.

Michael Carrick under pressure

As a result, Michael Carrick’s position as manager is looking increasingly untenable.

There have been numerous managers linked to the job, with big names such as Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe all currently available to take over the club.

Nonetheless, former player Ashley Young has warned the Red Devils against pursuing a move for his former manager at Inter Milan.

Young’s opinion

Commenting on The Overlap (via The Manchester Evening News), Young explained, “I’ve worked underneath him at Milan. He’s crazy, by the way. Like he is crazy. He’s a bit like Diego Simeone on the sidelines. Like you hear him non-stop.”

Nonetheless, this was not the reason Young believes he would not be a good fit at Old Trafford.

Explaining his methods in more detail, he added, “meetings were long. When I say long, I’m talking, if we lost the game, we could go in and do the meeting after the game and it stops literally everything and you could be there for three, four hours.”

He continued, “I think that’s one of the reasons why he doesn’t last long at places because not just the players, he tries to test mentally, but the board as well and the owners.”

Referring specifically to his former club’s case, he added, “there has been a lot of talk about Man United’s running stats. If they’re not going to run and Antonio Conte goes in there, it’s going to be a disaster.”

United and Carrick will have a chance to respond on Sunday afternoon against AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Enrico Locci via Getty Images