John Murtough: Controversial former Man United chief lands new role in English football

Former Manchester United football director John Murtough has landed a new role at Birmingham City.

United career

Murtough started working at United in 2013 after previously working with David Moyes at Everton.

He began his role as head of football development in 2016 and eventually worked his way up to football director in 2020.

Murtough was active during the reigns of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag but had left before the Dutchman was sacked in October 2024.

The director was a controversial figure during his time at the club and is associated with such deals as the Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount transfers, which cost millions of pounds for very little reward for the club.

New role

Nonetheless, Murtough has secured a new position in English football at Birmingham City.

The BBC reports that, “Birmingham City have appointed former Manchester United chief John Murtough as their new director of football.

Murtough, 55, who left United in April 2024 as football director after 11 years at Old Trafford, becomes the replacement for Craig Gardner, who departed St Andrew’s in June.”

His most recent role was that of director of global development at Atalanta.

It is also stated that Birmingham boss Chris Davies “will report into Murtough, while his remit also covers recruitment, data, performance and the pathway from the academy into the first team.”

Murtough will also “collaborate with Hope Powell to ensure that the Blues women’s team, enjoy ‘continued development benefits from the club’s wider football strategy’.”

Commenting on his new position, the former United employee stated, “this is a great football club with brilliant fans and enormous potential. There is a clear determination from Knighthead to build something special for the long term, both on and off the pitch.”

The Blues currently sit fourth in the Championship, eyeing promotion to the Premier League.

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