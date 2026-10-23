Christopher Vivell’s true feelings on Michael Carrick emerge as INEOS set to decide his fate soon

It has been a horror start to the new season for Manchester United, with the Red Devils winning only two games out of 11 in all competitions.

They have already exited the Carabao Cup and were recently humbled 4-1 by Champions League newcomers Como away from home.

Michael Carrick has failed to sustain the kind of form the team exhibited under him last term, and the squad’s lack of conditioning has been alarming to viewers.

The 20-time English league champions have been outrun and outfought in almost all the matches, while the head coach’s tactical calls have been bizarre, and have even been called out by club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Candidates to replace Carrick

It is no secret that INEOS are looking at replacements, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, and Eddie Howe among the top targets.

The Italian’s demands might be difficult for the co-owners to swallow, while the hierarchy are divided between the German and the Englishman.

i reported last june that #mufc had made contact with julian nagelsmann's camp to check his availability. him being germany's coach was a big obstacle, but vivell really wanted him then. he's pushing for him again now. wilcox favours eddie howe. vivell didn't want to keep carrick — sully (@sullyexcl) October 23, 2026

United’s director of football prefers the former Newcastle United boss due to his Premier League track record, while recruitment chief Christopher Vivell has been pushing for the ex-Germany manager for some time now.

Interestingly, the reliable Sully has claimed that Vivell did not feel Carrick deserved the permanent role despite leading United back into the Champions League after the disastrous Ruben Amorim experiment.

Vivell was not in favour of Carrick’s appointment

“I reported last June that Manchester United had made contact with Julian Nagelsmann’s camp to check his availability. Him being Germany’s coach was a big obstacle, but Vivell really wanted him then.

“He’s pushing for him again now. Wilcox favours Eddie Howe. Vivell didn’t want to keep Carrick,” the insider wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Wilcox isn’t the only figure who rates Eddie Howe, but he’s one of the main people who favours him at the moment. Wilcox wants a Prem-proven coach, his decision will have a big impact on whatever direction they go in. Nothing concrete on either as of now.”

Interestingly, The Peoples Person recently relayed that Vivell feels marginalised this season, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe siding with Wilcox more often than not.

This hints at which direction INEOS will take should Carrick be relieved of his duties soon. The clock is ticking for the former United midfielder.

Feature image Denis Doyle via Getty Images