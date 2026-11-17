JJ Gabriel is ever closer to leaving Manchester United, with the youngster recently confirming a major career decision.

Real Madrid move

Gabriel rocked United in September when he submitted an official request to leave with immediate effect.

It was widely felt that Gabriel, the best talent in his age group in the country, would make his senior United bow sooner rather than later. There were even suggestions it would have arrived in the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton, but his shock demand put paid to that plan.

He has not trained with United since, choosing to follow an individual programme in Spain. United made attempts to convince Gabriel to make a U-turn but he and his family were not interested in the slightest.

Given that Gabriel possesses an Irish passport, FIFA regulations permit him to move abroad, whereas changing English clubs would have been a far more difficult proposition.

It is understood that Real Madrid are on the brink of completing a move for the 16-year-old. The deal will likely be completed at the turn of the year. United will receive a nominal compensation sum of £300,000.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Jude Bellingham played a major role in convincing Gabriel to ditch Old Trafford for the Santiago Bernabéu.

Player United United apps United goals Real Madrid Real Madrid apps Real Madrid goals David Beckham 1992–2003 394 85 2003–2007 157 20 Cristiano Ronaldo 2003–2009, 2021–2023 346 145 2009–2018 432 444 Juan Mata 2014–2022 288 51 2006–2007 38 9 Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001–2006 219 150 2006–2010 96 64 Casemiro 2022–2026 163 26 2013, 2013–2022 (loan) 345 32 Javier Hernández 2010–2015 157 59 2014–2015 (loan) 33 9 Raphaël Varane 2021–2024 95 2 2011–2021 352 17 Gabriel Heinze 2004–2007 83 4 2007–2009 60 3 Michael Owen 2009–2011 52 17 2004–2005 45 16 Ángel Di María 2014–2015 32 4 2010–2014 190 36 Sergio Reguilón 2023–2024 12 0 2018–2020 74 2 Guillermo Varela 2015–2016 11 0 2014–2015 33 1 Laurie Cunningham 1983 5 2 1979–1984 66 20 Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

On Monday, Gabriel confirmed that he has finally signed an official contract with football agency Epic Sports.

Major career call

When Gabriel revealed his desire to part ways with United, super-agent Ali Barat was enlisted to help broker a transfer to another European heavyweight.

With the player just 15 at the time, Barat was required to obtain special FA authorisation to represent players not yet eligible for senior professional contracts, clearing the way for the agency to formally announce him as a client.

🚨 JJ Gabriel confirms he has signed with Epic Sports as new agency, ready to work with Ali Barat as representative. Real Madrid are on the verge of completing the deal to bring JJ Gabriel in from Man United in January, talks at final stages. ⚪️🔜 https://t.co/hyvtVDfzEK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2026

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Epic Sports is run by Barat, who has overseen major football transfers over the years.

Some of Barat’s other clients include Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa), Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid) and Piero Hincapié (Arsenal).

In their announcement of Gabriel joining their ranks, Epic Sports wrote, “History doesn’t wait. Neither does greatness. One extraordinary talent. Endless possibilities. Welcome to EPIC, JJ Gabriel [rocket ship emoji].”

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan via Getty Images