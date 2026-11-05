Manchester United pulled out all the stops in 2020 to convince Jude Bellingham to move to Old Trafford.

Bellingham had just made his senior breakthrough at Birmingham City, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was convinced the then-teenage English midfielder was ready for the highest level.

However, Bellingham’s entourage felt Borussia Dortmund was a better destination for the youngster to develop. Six years later, the dynamic midfielder has reportedly influenced a United talent to continue his development elsewhere.

Real Madrid win JJ Gabriel race

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is expected to join Real Madrid. According to TEAMtalk, other suitors have now been informed of the winger’s decision to join them in 2027.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich are thought to be among the clubs to have been told that Gabriel has “committed to continuing his development in the Spanish capital.”

It is claimed that financial considerations did not play a significant role in Gabriel’s decision to join Real. Instead, it was the sporting project presented by the Spanish giants that convinced him.

Gabriel is expected to be part of their famed Castilla reserve side before making the step up to the first team.

Given Gabriel’s camp were desperate for him to make his senior debut for United in the Champions League this season, it will be interesting to see how patient they remain for a similar opportunity at Real, who currently have some of Europe’s biggest names playing on the flanks, including Yan Diomande, Vinícius Júnior, and Rodrygo.

Jude Bellingham’s role in JJ Gabriel’s Real Madrid move

Furthermore, the report states that England superstar Jude Bellingham’s camp had “spoken with Gabriel’s people and recommended the move to Madrid.”

These conversations ultimately played a “leading role” in helping to convince Gabriel.

“Bellingham’s involvement provided further encouragement, with the midfielder able to offer an insight into life at the Bernabeu and the opportunities available to young players within the club’s structure,” the report adds.

United did reopen discussions with Gabriel and his representatives in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider, but it is suggested it was “never a realistic prospect” with the player keen on a move abroad.

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