

Manchester United were left in shock when their academy’s finest jewel, JJ Gabriel asked to be deregistered as he sought to leave the club.

The 16-year-old cited a lack of senior minutes as the main reason, and despite INEOS’ best attempts, it looks like the England Under-17 international will join a new club in January.

Multiple teams, including fierce rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, were reportedly eyeing the Enfield-born starlet, and Los Blancos have reportedly won the race.

United are reportedly due a mere €300,000 in compensation, a stance the Red Devils are likely to challenge.

Total cost to sign JJ Gabriel revealed

According to SPORT, the deal to sign JJ Gabriel will cost €15 million in total, and it includes a five-year contract and commissions for the intermediaries involved in the deal.

His salary demands were considered significant, which saw Bayern Munich eventually leave the race. SPORT‘s report indicates that Real Madrid accepted his terms and conditions.

JJ Gabriel 26/27 season stats

Stat PL2 UEFA Youth League Apps 2 1 Minutes 120 90 Goals 2 3 Assists 2 0 Yellow cards 0 0 Red cards 0 0 Source: Transfermarkt

“Real Madrid’s agent, Ali Barat, is at Valdebebas to finalise the signing of JJ Gabriel. The deal, which has been well underway for several days, is entering its final phase after both parties reached a verbal agreement for the 16-year-old English talent.

“The financial package includes training compensation payable to Manchester United, amounting to just over €300,000, the player’s contract for the next five seasons, and the corresponding commissions for intermediaries. In total, the outlay will exceed €15 million.

United will battle the verdict

“The operation, however, is not without its difficulties. Manchester United, the club to which JJ Gabriel is officially registered, is determined to challenge the move, believing it infringes on their rights to the player.

“The English club is unwilling to facilitate his departure and is maintaining a firm stance against the manoeuvres to acquire one of the brightest talents from their youth academy.”

Losing such a highly rated wonderkid will be a major blow to United’s aspirations, but the 20-time English league champions ended up taking the right call as they should not be held to ransom by a teenager’s father.

The move has been made possible as the player possesses an EU passport through his family, which helps him bypass post-Brexit rules that prevent players from moving before the age of 18.

A new era under Pochettino

There were complaints that Michael Carrick did not place his trust in the club’s famed Carrington academy as much as people would have liked, but United’s new boss Mauricio Pochettino is the polar opposite.

The Argentine is known for trusting young stars, and JJ Gabriel could rue the missed opportunity, especially as he is joining a club already choc-a-block with talented wingers.

Feature image Charles McQuillan via Getty Images