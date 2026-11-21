Manchester United U18s returned from the international break on Saturday morning, hosting Derby County at Carrington.

Darren Fletcher’s side were bolstered by the return of Kai Rooney from suspension and looked to turn things around following a disappointing loss to Wolves last time out in the Premier League Cup.

First half

It was a poor start from the young Red Devils, though, which saw the visitors take the lead after just four minutes following a mistake by Yuel Helafu, which saw Derby deliver a low cross from the left into the area for Troy Ogedengbe to finish into the bottom corner.

United almost produced a quick reply. Jaume Camacho’s side-footed effort following a pullback on the left wing was saved well by the Derby keeper.

A series of chances came United’s way as they found their footing, but Camacho and Helafu came closest with efforts sailing just the wrong side of the woodwork.

Jacob Watson was unlucky not to equalise in the 34th minute when his free-kick attempt struck the crossbar before crashing down and back up off the crossbar again before Derby’s Charlie Mountain punched the ball clear.

At the other end, United’s Charlie Hardy, formerly with Derby, made a big save to stop Theo Olofingbuaro on the counter-attack.

Despite United having the majority of the possession and chances, Derby doubled their lead in the 43rd minute when Jayden Ngwashi could do nothing but turn the ball into his own goal as Derby hit on the counter following a sloppy turnover in midfield by United.

United kept themselves in the match going into the break, though, as Noah Ajayi burst past his marker before being tripped up to earn a penalty in stoppage time, which was dispatched by Kai Rooney.

Second half

The second half started as the first did, though, with Derby scoring another shortly after the restart. United were caught again on the counter-attack as Charlie Smith was found free on the right side of the area to poke past Hardy.

Chances came United’s way, with Rafe McCormack forcing a good save before David Eze shot narrowly wide shortly after.

United’s in-form man, Camacho, pulled the deficit back to one just before the hour mark with a sensational goal. Winning the ball on the left wing, he nutmegged the defender before dancing past another and lifting the ball over the keeper into the top-right corner.

Camacho recently trained with the first-team under Mauricio Pochettino and has eight goals in his last four league matches for the U18s.

Substitute Jay McEvoy came close with two efforts in quick succession, the first drawing a top save before the second went narrowly wide.

Late chances came for Camacho, Ngwashi, and Ajayi, but none could find the net to salvage a point for United, who remain second in the table.

Match facts

United: Hardy; Helafu, Ngwashi, McCormack (c), J. Watson (Ziro 63); Eze (McEvoy 63), Cassim (Mpofu 88), Camacho; DeJonge-Seiros (O’Brien 63), Rooney, Ajayi.

Unused subs: Ford, Laurie, Carrick.

Goals: Rooney 45+1 (pen), Camacho 58.

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images