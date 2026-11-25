

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting CP in the Champions League. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 1 – He saved a penalty that had been softly awarded to Sporting, only to turn villain moments afterwards by rushing off his line and bringing down Maxi Araujo, conceding another penalty from which the hosts took the lead. Missed another clearance from a corner-kick delivery that almost proved costly. The defining moment of a horrific night was his failure to claim a high ball, which he ceded with ease to a Sporting player, who fired home comfortably. Shocking.

Noussair Mazraoui 6 – Solid at right-back. Good on the ball and went about his job with minimal fuss.

Leny Yoro 7.5 – Superb. A commanding presence at the back who conceded very little, if anything, and added a clinic in possession. Warrior for United.

Harry Maguire 7 – He formed a strong partnership with Yoro, with his experience shining through, and was not afraid to carry the ball into midfield.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – He conceded a penalty but was let off by Lammens, who saved it, before making amends soon after the break by winning the penalty that enabled United to restore parity. A markedly better performance than in recent weeks.

Kobbie Mainoo 6 – Ever-reliable in possession and powerful in his duels.

Youri Tielemans 5 – He was unfortunate not to record an assist and was wrongly cautioned when it appeared he had won the ball to set up Amad. He won possession repeatedly and kept United ticking. A considerably more energetic performance but was red carded right at the end.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Converted his penalty and temporarily gave United the lead with a shot from outside the box.

Cool.

Calm.

Collected.

Captain. https://t.co/SfDGagl2gd — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2026

Amad 6 – Unlucky not to have got on the score sheet due to a bizarre referee decision. Came close again with a curling effort that seemed destined to go in. Kept trying to make things happen.

Always classy, always Bruno 💙 https://t.co/S9JHDQSo4h — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2026

Bryan Mbeumo 4 – On the fringes.

Joshua Zirkzee 5 -His hold-up play and touches were neat enough, but he offered precious little in attack for a striker.

🇳🇱 1⃣1⃣ https://t.co/SG1mpdVVcN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2026

Substitutes

Patrick Dorgu 6 – He performed adequately upon his introduction, seeing a lot of the ball and delivering crosses into the box.

Diogo Dalot 5 – Decent.

Shea Lacey 5 – Same as Dalot.

Mason Mount 5 – On for the dying embers

Andrey Santos 5 – Similar to Mount.

We have to settle for a point. https://t.co/0ZxeTWeH17 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2026

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images