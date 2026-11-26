Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has endured a whirlwind past six months and his future remains up in the air once again. The Englishman was once considered the crown jewel of Carrington but a fallout with former United head coach Ruben Amorim derailed his stay at Old Trafford.

Following a six-month loan deal with Aston Villa, Rashford moved to Barcelona last summer and enjoyed a resurgence in Spain. After finishing with 14 goals and 15 assists and helping the Catalans win the league, the 29-year-old was expected to make his stay at Camp Nou permanent.

However, the LaLiga champions performed a U-turn, abandoned the player and signed Anthony Gordon instead. After much speculation regarding his future, Rashford ended up staying at Old Trafford but his season has hardly unfolded as expected.

Rashford has struggled this season

Rashford has yet to replicate the form that made him one of the most dangerous attackers in LaLiga last season. The Englishman started the campaign as the preferred choice for the left-forward role under former manager Michael Carrick.

However, he struggled to impress, failing to register a goal or an assist and even dropping down the pecking order. Rashford picked up a hip injury in mid-October and has been sidelined since.

In his absence, Carrick, who had reintegrated the forward into the squad, lost his job and Mauricio Pochettino has been handed the reins of the first-team squad.

United, meanwhile, have struggled to score goals and are 19th in the Premier League table after 11 games. Pochettino started his reign with a 4-0 league defeat at the hands of Liverpool last weekend, before Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League.

The Argentine is expected to push for attacking additions to his squad in the January transfer window to address the team’s poor form in the final third. The situation has added to speculation regarding Rashford’s future and an update on the saga has now emerged.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2026/27 Season Stat 2026/27 Season 2026/27 Apps 8 Minutes 502 Starts 6 Sub appearances 2 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 xG (PL) 0.78 xA (PL) 0.43 xG + xA (PL) 1.21 Avg rating 6.42 Shots 13 Shots on target 6 Shot accuracy % 46.2% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 178 Accurate passes 143 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 80.3% Key passes 14 Dribbles attempted 24 Dribbles completed 12 Dribble success % 50.0% Tackles 5 Interceptions 1 Tackles + interceptions 6 Blocks 0 Duels 57 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 Duels won 28 Duels won % 49.1% Dribbled past 4 Fouls won 8 Fouls committed 5 Offsides 6 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2026/27 Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 0 Page 5 of 5 12345

United open to Rashford exit

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, United are open to Rashford’s exit in 2027. Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, the journalist said: “Rashford as well I still think is available at the right price, even though Man United have pitched it as being a reintegration into the squad.”

The Red Devils are also preparing to upgrade their defence in January, and the Englishman’s potential departure could also raise funds to help in the rebuild.

The former academy graduate is one of the highest earners at the club and is under contract until 2028. As such, United are not under immediate pressure to let him go, although the final decision over the matter may rest with Pochettino.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are already short of options in attack and selling Rashford in January without signing an able replacement might not be in the best interests of the club.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United were ready to offload Rashford this summer.

✅ The Englishman has struggled to impress this season.

⚠️ United could wait and see how Rashford fares under Pochettino before making a final decision.

TPP view

We believe that given Rashford’s struggles at Old Trafford, United could be open to his exit in 2027 for a suitable fee.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images