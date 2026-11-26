

Defensive howlers and refereeing errors cost Manchester United as they had to leave the Estádio José Alvalade with only a point to show for their efforts.

The 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday once again highlighted the need to reinforce at the back in January.

Matthijs de Ligt has continued to struggle since his return from a long-term back injury while reports keep linking Lisandro Martinez with an exit once the transfer window reopens.

INEOS must not only focus on a new striker, as signing a centre-back is an even greater priority after the Red Devils conceded 36 goals in all competitions.

Jarrad Branthwaite is a long-term target for United

United’s co-owners love a Premier League-proven performer, with Calvin Bassey topping the list. However, Fulham remain desperate to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Another name that has long been on the club’s radar is Jarrad Branthwaite. United came close to signing him a couple of summers ago only for Everton’s demands to scupper the move.

According to TEAMtalk, the Toffees’ financial ask is all set to cost United a deal this January as well. The team from Merseyside are reluctant to lose the 24-year-old mid-season and will demand above £70 million.

Given United’s meagre £50 million budget, Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly not going anywhere any time soon.

Why January deal looks unlikely

“Jarrad Branthwaite features among the list of defensive options being considered by Manchester United as they assess potential deals for the January transfer window.

“However, a deal this winter is highly unlikely. Everton have always valued Branthwaite above £70 million. Everton’s stance further reduces the prospect of a mid-season transfer.

“The Merseyside club would prefer a summer sale and are reluctant to lose a key player halfway through the season.

J. Branthwaite 26/27 stats Stat Premier League Apps 10 Minutes 891 Starts 10 Goals 0 Assists 0 Avg rating 6.87 Passes 467 Pass accuracy % 86.0% Key passes 3 Dribbles attempted 2 Dribbles completed 1 Dribble success % 50.0% Tackles 11 Interceptions 15 Blocks 12 Duels 87 Duels won 57 Duels won % 65.5% Fouls won 9 Fouls committed 7 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 0

“United are not in a position to spend that much on one player in January. Pochettino has been given a budget of around £50 million.”

Nathan Collins of Brentford will also not come cheap, and INEOS could be forced to look beyond the English top-flight to come up with a solution.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images