Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens had a disastrous evening for the club in their 2-2 draw with Sporting CP.

Story of the match

The Red Devils made another poor start in Europe, conceding the first goal for the fourth European match in a row.

Lammens had actually been the hero moments earlier when he had managed to save Luis Suarez’s penalty but was the villain of the piece just seconds later.

The Belgian came charging out of his goal and brought down the Sporting attacker, giving the referee an easy call to make.

United then recovered in the second half and fought their way back to a 2-1 lead thanks to two goals from former Sporting hero Bruno Fernandes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side looked like they were destined to hold on and win just their fourth match of the season but they once again got in their own way.

Lammens, who was so reliable last year, once again managed to ruin the night when he dropped a cross under very little pressure and Suarez tucked away the rebound in acrobatic style.

Peter Schmeichel’s take

The Champions League-winning goalkeeper who played for both clubs suggested he was worried that Lammens has not recovered from his disastrous cameo from the bench which cost Belgium in their World Cup defeat to Spain in the summer.

Speaking to CBS Sports (via The Sun), he explained that he doesn’t think taking Lammens out of the team would have any real benefit.

He explained, “yeah, I don’t know when that point is. Pochettino has come in, he’s brought his own staff, that means he’s got a new goalkeeping coach. Maybe that is something that can change it for him.”

The Dane continued to state, “in the World Cup he came on against Spain and made a mistake. Merino scored and they got knocked out and I feel like he’s lost confidence from that mistake, hasn’t really recovered. As a goalkeeper, when you’re not on your best form you need your defenders in front of you to help you out and they haven’t been able to do that and that just makes it so much worse and today was not a great day for him.”

Lammens will likely have a chance to make amends when United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon in Pochettino’s Old Trafford debut.

Senne Lammens Season stats 2026/27 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 11 4 15 Minutes 990 360 1350 Starts 11 4 15 Avg rating 6.80 6.80 6.80 Saves 40 9 49 Goals conceded 12 8 20 Save % 76.9% 52.9% 71.0% Penalties saved 0 0 0 Passes 277 111 388 Pass accuracy % 63.0% 66.0% 63.9% Yellow cards 0 0 0

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images