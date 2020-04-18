Paul Pogba likely to stay at Manchester United, expert says

It is looking increasingly as if Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United.

Football is expecting a financial meltdown due to the coronavirus crisis which will effectively end Real Madrid’s pursuit of the player for at least another year.

It has been widely reported that Los Blancos’ top targets are PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, with financial restrictions meaning that the Spanish side will be struggling to sign even one of those two.

With other suitors Juventus also struggling to raise funds and unable to match Pogba’s wage demands, the Frenchman is left looking at the prospect of giving up on his Spanish and Italian dreams and signing a new contract at Old Trafford, following in the footsteps of David de Gea, whose own dream fell through due to a completely different sort of act of God – the malfunctioning of a fax machine.

Sky Sports’ Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes the player will stay at Old Trafford.

‘Real Madrid I don’t think have Paul Pogba as a priority’ the reporter said in a YouTube video (via The Daily Star).

‘Paul Pogba has suggested both, that he wants to go and he wants to stay.’

‘So he’s playing his cards but at the moment I do feel that a player like him would be better serviced to be at Manchester United where he will be the leader.’

‘It’s not a good time to leave I don’t think and I believe that they’re going to convince him to stay with a new contract.’

Balague also claims that sources inside the coaching team at Old Trafford say that Pogba is a good leader for the team but only under certain circumstances.

‘I know that the coaching staff at Manchester United feel that Pogba is a good leader, perhaps not so much when things are going wrong.’

‘But when they are going right, and you’ve got to hope, for Manchester United fans anyway, that the finances are in the right place to at least be able to get a stable team, improving with two or three players, meaning he has the chance to shine.’

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.