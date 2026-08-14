Harry Amass: Man United ready to accept Norwich City’s proposal on one condition



Where Harry Amass will play his football next season remains a mystery.

The United defensive prodigy is tipped to leave, though he could also stay.

Reports suggest that, between now and transfer deadline day, INEOS hope to sign a left-back.

Should this transfer go through, with Lewis Hall the dream target, Amass will have to leave.

There is a chance, however, that it does not go through, and United might instead opt to keep Amass, who has been decent in pre-season as Luke Shaw‘s back-up.

Norwich ready to re-sign Harry Amass

While there is still some uncertainty about where the young full-back will play next season, Norwich are trying to re-sign him, as per The Sun.

“Norwich are interested in another loan,” the outlet writes, while revealing: “But United would want to include an obligation to buy at the very least.”

Deal contingent on Manchester United’s transfer activity

If Manchester United complete a deal for another left-back, then such an agreement, one Ineos is willing to strike with the Championship side, would make sense.

If not, and a new left-back does not sign, Amass should stay, as he can be a decent squad option while Michael Carrick takes charge of his development.

That said, it will be interesting to see Amass return to Carrow Road. In the winter, he joined Norwich on a six-month loan, but after just two weeks there, injury struck, and he spent the rest of last season nursing a hamstring problem.

That injury massively held back his development, especially after a brilliant spell in the first half of the 2025-26 season at Sheffield Wednesday.

Back from that season-ending injury, Amass has looked decent in pre-season, and he is certainly up for a big 2026-27.

The People’s Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Several credible sources continue to link the defender with an exit

⚠️ While the report comes from a decent source for Manchester United news, they at times rely on speculation

TPP View

We believe a bold decision over Harry Amass will have to be made between now and the transfer deadline, but at this stage the plan remains unclear.

Featured image David Lidstrom via Getty Images