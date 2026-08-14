Djed Spence: Why Man United opted against signing Tottenham ace explained



It is well known that Manchester United are looking for a left-back this summer, but INEOS opted to turn down the chance to sign an England international full-back, as per the latest reports.

Shaw‘s fitness problems have the co-owners worried, and the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Lewis Hall.

Newcastle have made things difficult for United, which has meant the 20-time English league champions are considering alternatives.

Djed Spence was one of them, and according to TEAMtalk, the Tottenham Hotspur ace was offered to United, who baulked at Spurs’ demands.

United baulked at Spurs’ demands

The North London side demanded £45 million on the back of the 26-year-old’s impressive World Cup displays, with other Premier League sides also afforded the same opportunity.

“A host of Premier League clubs were offered the chance to sign the 26-year-old, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton.

“There was interest, but Tottenham‘s initial asking price of around £45million was viewed as too high and no deal materialised.”

Sky Sports have now reported that the full-back, who can play on either flank, is closing in on a move to Inter Milan.

Djed Spence heading to Inter instead

The Serie A side is paying £30 million, which shows how teams continue to demand a premium when it comes to the Old Trafford side.

“Inter Milan have agreed a £30m deal to sign England defender Djed Spence from Tottenham. Sky Sports News understands the agreement includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause.”

It will be interesting to see who United turn to in the end, with academy star Harry Amass also expected to depart.

The opportunity to sign Myles Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal was also turned down, and this indicates that United still feel Hall is gettable.

INEOS have lined up low-cost alternatives like David Raum, Jorge Salinas, and Joaquin Seys, in case the Magpies do not change their stance.

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