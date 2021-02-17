Expect the unexpected: match preview Real Sociedad vs Man United

Manchester United face Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 32, first leg tomorrow in what will be a difficult tie.

Sociedad are enjoying an excellent season in Spain and were leading La Liga until a bad run of recent form saw them drop to fifth place, but they have picked it up again with back-to-back wins in their last two outings.

Due to COVID restrictions, United have an advantage as the San Sebastian side’s home leg tomorrow has to be played out of Spain and will take place at Juventus’s Allianz Stadium in Turin. United’s home leg will be held at Old Trafford – although that hasn’t always proven to be an advantage for the Reds this season!

The Basque side have no major injury problems other than long-term absentees Miguel Moya and Luca Sangalli. Former United man Adnan Januzaj and former City midfielder David Silva will be among the familiar faces in the opposition side.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already suggested at a recent press conference that he would rotate his side for the game and with youngsters Shola Shoretire and Amad Diallo included in the squad, Eric Bailly fit again and Dean Henderson, Alex Telles and Donny van de Beek all chomping at the bit for another chance to impress, there could be some big surprises in the United line-up.

VAR and normal two-legged European match rules will all be used, with twelve subs allowed on the bench of which five can be used.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 17.55 UK time.

