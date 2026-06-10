Elliot Anderson: Man City lodge new improved bid for Man United target



Manchester City have submitted a new and significantly improved bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder and Manchester United target Elliot Anderson.

City improve offer

United are prioritising midfield reinforcements heading into the summer transfer window, which promises to be a busy one as the club prepares to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a title challenge.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, who is poised to officially complete his move after Brazil’s involvement in the World Cup in North America. Ederson was handed a shock late call-up after Wesley suffered an injury.

But United’s top target is Anderson, who enjoyed another brilliant campaign despite Forest fighting to beat the drop for most of it.

City are viewed as the favourites to land Anderson, who is also believed to be more inclined to seal a switch to the Etihad. However, a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United have not given up hope and are optimistic about their chances of luring him to Old Trafford.

United are prepared to offer him eye-watering wages to join Michael Carrick’s ranks. Last week, City had an opening bid worth around £80m for Anderson rejected by Forest. It’s said that Forest value the player north of the £100m that the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo went for.

Now, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that United’s cross-town rivals have had a fresh bid knocked back by Forest.

Anderson chase heats up

Ornstein reveals, “Manchester City have made a verbal offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson worth more than £100m.”

“The bid was worth £106million (€122m, $142m) up front with potential add-ons taking it in excess of £120m (€139m, $160m).”

“To consider a sale of the England international Forest want the fixed fee to eclipse the £125m British record Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer.”

Ornstein further mentions, “Manchester United admiration for Elliot Anderson well known but not in contention at current financial levels. United refusing to enter bidding war; targeting players who want them + focused on candidates like Mateus Fernandes & Alex Scott.”

🚨 Manchester United admiration for Elliot Anderson well known but not in contention at current financial levels. #MUFC refusing to enter bidding war; targeting players who want them + focused on candidates like Mateus Fernandes & Alex Scott @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/DdanEQcqnz — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun claims that Anderson remains confident of joining City in the upcoming window.

Luckhurst notes, “Well-placed sources say ongoing discussions between City and Forest have still been productive and Anderson could leave for a fee in excess of £100million. Multiple sources believe that Anderson would prefer to join City, who are due to install Enzo Maresca as Pep Guardiola’s replacement.”

It’s understood that United are yet to formally withdraw their interest in the 23-year-old. Anderson has three years left on his contract at the City Ground.

Featured image Jack Thomas via Getty Images

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