Paul Pogba on the truest test that will prove Man United are back under Carrick



Six months on, INEOS’ decision to sack Ruben Amorim and replace him with Michael Carrick is looking like a masterstroke.

Amorim was trusted with taking Manchester United back to the top, but after 14 months, he failed to show he was capable of doing so.

Carrick was brought in to steady the ship at Old Trafford, and he did exactly that.

A transformative Carrick

He had United competing again, putting together a string of quality performances that ultimately saw the club finish third in the Premier League and book a place in the Champions League. As a result, Carrick left the United decision-makers with little choice but to hand him the permanent role.

There is enormous anticipation around what lies ahead. As impressive as United were in those final months under the former midfielder, with 12 wins, three draws and two losses, there is a genuine belief that had he arrived earlier, United could well have been in the title conversation last season.

Now, with a full summer to assemble a formidable squad, Carrick has the chance to build a team capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

And while optimism is high that strong recruitment will see United flying, Paul Pogba has pointed to what will truly signal that his former club are back: Carrick is the man to lead them there.

Pogba: Champions League football is Man United’s truest test

Pogba told ESPN, reacting to how much improved United have looked in recent months: “It was good. I think it was very good for him and for the players. They had like another air, they felt another energy, and that was good for them, it’s all they needed.

“I guess next year they’re back in the Champions League, it’s going to be a good challenge for them, and they’re going to have to prove themselves. But it was for sure a good season for them to get back to where Manchester United belong.”

For Pogba, then, how United fare in the Champions League will say a great deal about where this team truly stands.

Another chance to silence the critics

After several seasons away from Europe’s elite, United will once again be testing themselves against the very best.

Whether they crumble under that pressure or rise to meet it remains to be seen. Either way, this United side, as competitive as they were in the second half of the season, will have every opportunity to prove to the doubters that they were always meant to grace the Champions League stage.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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