Ruben Amorim: European giants hold talks to appoint former Man United boss



Ruben Amorim looks set for a swift return to management if reports from Italy are to be believed.

After a shaky 14 months at Old Trafford, INEOS were bold enough to pull the plug on his Manchester United tenure last January.

A permanent replacement was not immediately sought, with the 20-time English champions opting to go down the caretaker route.

So Michael Carrick was brought in to steady the ship, but the Englishman did considerably more than that.

With a squad Amorim had struggled to get the best out of, Carrick unlocked their brilliance and completely turned things around. United finished third in the league, something that had seemed next to impossible when Amorim was sacked.

Carrick has since been named the permanent replacement.

Where next for Ruben Amorim?

Amorim has been linked with several jobs since his departure. He was initially linked with the Benfica job before making it clear he had no intention of returning to coaching in Portugal.

He was then linked with the Crystal Palace job, though the London Premier League outfit is looking to appoint another candidate.

Wanted at San Siro

Now, all signs suggest Amorim is bound for San Siro to replace Massimiliano Allegri. Milan Press reports on Amorim:

“The Portuguese coach was offered to the Rossoneri a few days ago by the agency that handles his interests, AS1. According to the latest reports, further contacts are expected in the coming hours.”

He may have struggled at M16, but Amorim is a fine coach; his time at Sporting CP demonstrated that, and even Omar Berrada alluded to it recently. The United job is simply one of the toughest in football. Hopefully, Carrick can go on to excel.

A reunion sooner than anticipated

As for Amorim, it will be fascinating to see whether Milan pushes ahead with his appointment. If they do, a reunion with United could come sooner than expected, with the two clubs scheduled to meet in a pre-season friendly on 15th August.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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