Manchester United toothless as they crash out of the FA Cup

Manchester United fans were rightfully thoroughly discouraged following their side’s embarrassing defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men gone through, they would’ve faced the team they beat 9-0 in Southampton for the semi-finals, leaving supporters excited at the potential of silverware.

However, United came out in the second half and were somehow even more woeful than the first, succumbing to Leicester 3-1.

Solskjaer’s stars never really turned up and fans were dismayed by the lack of grit and fight from the players as well as the ridiculous amount of errors, forced or unforced.

The legendary Norwegian himself wasn’t safe as many questioned why he opted to finally rotate his players when this was the last match to be played before an international break.

Harry Maguire (3) was the only Manchester United player to have more than one shot against Leicester. He had 33% of United’s overall shots. pic.twitter.com/RYzfPNfGOh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 21, 2021

Harry Maguire being the only player to have more than one shot and to have a third of Manchester United’s shots is simply unacceptable.

It proves how poor the players were in front of goal against a Leicester City side that were actually going through an injury crisis.

United have no real excuses for not turning up and serious questions will be asked as the only potential trophy they can now win is the Europa League.

