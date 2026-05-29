United should loan out either Leny Yoro or Ayden Heaven this season



With the summer transfer window just around the corner, reports have begun to circulate linking Manchester United to an array of exciting players across a number of positions. As is often the case, fans are understandably more excited by the prospect of players who might arrive at Old Trafford, but it is important to keep an eye on those who might depart the Theatre of Dreams as well.

Players leave United for a variety of reasons. In the case of the departing Casemiro, he is embarking on a new challenge. Alejandro Garnacho headed to Chelsea after a breakdown in his relationship with Ruben Amorim, and Jadon Sancho seems set to leave Old Trafford simply because he has never reached the standards expected of a United player.

In the case of talented young players, however, they sometimes need to head out on loan in order to develop into the players they have the potential to become. This may be the case for one or two central defenders currently on the books, who may have to temporarily leave to find the regular football they need.

United’s first choice centre-backs

Ever since Michael Carrick returned to the club in January, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have firmly established themselves as his first-choice central defenders. The pair have started every game for which they have been fit and available, delivering stellar performances in each of these appearances.

It’s hard to argue against either player deserving the game time they have received, as the Red Devils seem a much more secure and organised side with them in the team. However, it does raise the question as to when the other central defenders on the books will get the minutes they need.

De Ligt set to return

It was a season of two halves for Netherlands international Matthijs De Ligt. He started the season exceptionally well, perhaps even being the Red Devils’ standout player before Christmas. However, the commanding defender suffered a back injury on the 30th of November that has kept him out of action ever since.

The former Ajax man recently underwent surgery to fix the issue and is expected back in the early stages of next season. Once he is back to full fitness, De Ligt will likely push for a starting spot and, as a result, the other central defenders at United will find it even harder to get minutes.

Add into consideration the fact that United are being linked with a move for a new centre-back this summer too, and it becomes even harder to imagine either of the Red Devils’ young centre-halves forcing their way into the starting eleven.

Yoro and Heaven

Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are two supremely talented central defenders, each with a tremendous amount of potential. United signed Yoro for an initial fee of £52 million when he was just 18 years old, beating an array of esteemed clubs including Real Madrid to his signature. Heaven, meanwhile, was signed from Premier League rivals Arsenal for a modest fee of £1.5 million.

Both players have enjoyed some success in their burgeoning United careers, each delivering standout performances in big games when given the opportunity. The problem, though, is that those opportunities have been few and far between. Last season, Yoro played just 51% of available minutes in the Premier League, starting just 47% of the games. Heaven, meanwhile, played just 27% of available minutes in the Premier League, starting just 29% of the games.

With Yoro now 20 years of age and Heaven 19 years old, both players are in need of regular football to continue developing and improving, yet it seems unlikely that either of the young players will manage to fight their way into the starting eleven. Therefore, at least one of the pair should look to head out on loan next season.

Both Yoro and Heaven are good enough to play a key role for a slightly lesser team than the Red Devils, and doing so will improve their leadership qualities, physicality, and positional awareness as well. This experience will help them develop into more complete players and ensure they are ready to challenge for a starting berth when they return to United.



Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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