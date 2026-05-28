Home » Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Man United boss forced to miss award show

Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Man United boss forced to miss award show

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Sir Alex

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson recently experienced a health scare.

Liverpool match

At the start of May, Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 to consolidate Champions League football for next season.

Kobbie Mainoo celebrated the news of his new contract with a sweeping finish in front of the Stretford End to win the match.

The game was overshadowed at the start, however, when news filtered out around Old Trafford that Sir Alex Ferguson, who was in attendance at the game, had been taken to hospital.

Health scare

Ferguson began to feel unwell and was treated by medics. He was then taken to hospital, but it was stressed that this was as a precautionary measure and not an emergency.

The Sun reports that Ferguson is clearly not 100% back to full health as he “was forced to miss the LMA awards as he recovers from his hospital scare.”

The paper adds, “the iconic Manchester United manager was unable to attend the event after a recent illness.”

Ferguson did provide a statement in support of the LMA Manager of the Year award winner, Frank Lampard, for gaining promotion to the Premier League with Coventry City.

England manager Thomas Tuchel read the statement on behalf of the Scot and said at the event, “it is of course, not the same without Sir Alex himself and we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery so that he is hopefully with us next year on stage again.”

In the statement, Sir Alex confirmed that he enjoyed watching Lampard’s team in action and that his teams were full of confidence and self-belief.

He closed his statement with, “I’m sure winning this award will mean a great deal to you, Frank, and I wish you the best of luck in the Premier League next season.”

Manchester United will hope to welcome Ferguson back to Old Trafford next season, particularly with Champions League nights returning to the famous old stadium.

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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