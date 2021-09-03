Cristiano Ronaldo could force Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make tactical changes to his system



Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is undoubtedly the biggest transfer story this summer.

The 36 year old’s second stint at the club will be eagerly anticipated by United fans who are desperate to see their star man back in a red shirt.

However, United already possess a plethora of attacking options, each of whom interchange positions during games. This flexibility forms the basis of Solskjaer’s style of play.

Romelu Lukaku was sold in the summer of 2019, and Solskjaer opted for a more dynamic forward line in Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James.

The arrival of Edinson Cavani last season drastically improved the Red devil’s attacking play, which was otherwise predictable.

United possessed a focal point which created more space for the wingers and led to the team scoring many more goals.

In Ronaldo, this season, Man Utd have in their ranks the best finisher in world football. The Portuguese is a goal-machine and a dynamite in the box.

Manchester Evening News’ recent article warns Solskjaer of Ronaldo’s defensive flaws and how he might have to tweak the system to accommodate the 36 year old.

It states: “Ronaldo will undoubtedly help with United’s ability to find the net this season, but he’s also likely to impact the team across other departments, and Solskjaer will have to be aware of those changes.”

“His defensive work, in particular, could be an obstacle; he averaged just 6.7 pressures per 90 in Italy last year, which ranked him in the bottom 1 per cent of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.”

“Ronaldo is a lot more of a passenger without the ball than a player such as Edinson Cavani, for example, who has averaged 15.4 pressures over the past year at Old Trafford.”

“Many would argue that Ronaldo is worth accommodating despite his lack of defensive work, as the energy that he consequently dedicates to attacking tends to deliver remarkable returns.”

Despite some of his defensive frailties, Ronaldo remains United’s most important asset this season.

Ronaldo is an inspiration to many athletes around the globe and is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the pitch.

His competitive spirit and sheer will to excel in every aspect of his game will significantly benefit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.