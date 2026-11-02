Unai Emery will find it difficult to ignore Man United’s advances as INEOS create their own stumbling block

Manchester United gave Michael Carrick time to turn things around, but Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea has once again raised questions about the head coach’s ability to steady the ship.

AS Roma is up next and it is likely that the United legend will get until the November international break, which concludes with a game against Aston Villa.

The Villans are managed by Unai Emery, one of United’s top targets should they let Carrick go. According to TEAMtalk, the Spaniard would find it hard to turn the Red Devils down.

The former Sevilla boss yearns to manage another top club after less successful stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Unai Emery open to United switch

“Unai Emery is hugely admired by Manchester United. Sources believe another opportunity at one of the world’s biggest clubs would be difficult for Emery to ignore, particularly given how his previous spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal both ended without the success he would of hoped for.

“A return to a major European stage, this time in the Premier League with United, carries obvious appeal.”

However, a move will not be straightforward, as Villa are desperate to keep hold of him. Unai Emery also has a contract until 2029.

Another potential issue would be the amount of control the 54-year-old would get under INEOS. At Villa Park, the five-time Europa League winner calls the shots.

INEOS create their own stumbling block

“However, he would be unlikely to enjoy the same degree of control and power at United that has underpinned his achievements at Aston Villa.

“The structures and expectations at Old Trafford are different than at Villa, and Emery has thrived in an environment where his methods and decision-making have been given the all clear and space to work. That difference is viewed as a potential stumbling block.”

Eddie Howe is football director Jason Wilcox’s preferred choice, while recruitment chief Christopher Vivell is backing Julian Nagelsmann.

Antonio Conte and Cesc Fabregas are among the other glamorous names in the running.

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