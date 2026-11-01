Bruno Fernandes: Persistent admirers planning to submit mega offer for Man United talisman in January

Manchester United are gearing up for a pivotal January window, with fans waiting with bated breath to see if INEOS will provide funds to strengthen an underperforming squad.

It is clear that the team needs new defenders, both at the heart of the backline and at left-back, as well as a striker amid Benjamin Sesko’s injury woes.

Given United’s co-owners’ penny-pinching nature, not too many funds might be allocated in the winter, barring major player sales.

Lisandro Martinez is one player whose form and temperament may dictate a parting of ways once the transfer window opens, amid interest from several clubs.

Bruno Fernandes: Time up?

Another superstar who could make way is Bruno Fernandes. This was unthinkable a couple of months ago when he was named the PFA Player of the Year after his record-breaking previous campaign.

However, amid United’s poor form and a public spat with head coach Michael Carrick, INEOS could look to get rid should the right offer present itself.

The Portuguese ace has since patched up with the former United midfield legend, but his on-field performances have not been up to scratch.

Nevertheless, that has not stopped teams from showing interest, with Saudi Pro League sides among the club captain‘s most persistent admirers.

Al-Hilal to return for Bruno Fernandes

TMW have reported that Al-Hilal could return for the 32-year-old in the winter. His current deal ends next summer and talks over a new long-term deal have since stalled. But the Red Devils do hold the option of triggering a one-year extension.

Bruno Fernandes Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 8 3 1 12 Minutes 720 237 17 974 Goals 3 1 0 4 Assists 1 0 0 1

The Saudi side are prepared to pay £46 million to get the deal done, a far cry from the £100 million they were ready to spend a couple of summers ago.

“Al Hilal are ready to make a bid to snatch Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as early as January.

Will INEOS accept?

“The Saudi club is considering a significant offer, with rumors circulating as high as €55 million.”

Such a bid might not be enough to tempt INEOS into a sale mid-season, but it will be intriguing to see if any club bids high enough in the coming windows.

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