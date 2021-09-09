Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United in numbers: Goals, assists, shots and more

Bruno Fernandes has arguably been the best thing to happen to Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson and his on the pitch numbers really are staggering.

Having just turned 27 and going into the prime of his career, Bruno is not only leading the way with Man United – there is hardly a player that can compare to him in the Premier League.

The third most goals scored, the most assists, the most combined goals and assists, the second most shots, more shots into the final third than any other player. The more you read them, the more you scratch your head and ask how is this possible from somebody who plays in midfield?

When we signed Bruno, we all hoped he would have an impact but none of us, not one United fan, could have dreamed up the sort of 18 months we’ve witnessed. Bruno is truly on another level and these stats speak volumes for the impact he’s had not only on United but on the Premier League as a whole.

Almost single handedly, Bruno dragged United out of the mud and changed the direction which the club was headed. Now, we’ve just signed Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo – mark my words, we wouldn’t have signed any of them if it wasn’t for Bruno. He’s helped re-establish United on the pitch and now the team is as strong as it has been since we won the league back in 2013.

What’s next for Bruno? Hopefully the Premier League, the Champions League, the trophies he is desperate to win and the trophies United fans want to see the club win again. But whatever happens, the impact that Bruno has had in the last 18 months won’t be forgotten and he has already written his own short, incredible story in the small amount of time of he has been a red.

Bring on the next 18 months with Bruno, and the rest.