Gareth Southgate makes position crystal clear on coming to Man United’s rescue if Carrick is sacked

It will be interesting to see whether Michael Carrick can save his job as Manchester United head coach.

The Red Devils are enduring one of their worst starts to a league season. Indeed, they have not had such a disappointing start in 40 years: six points from six games.

It looks even worse when you consider that United have managed only two wins in nine games this season.

Carrick is under immense pressure. In the upcoming fixtures against Leeds, Como and Bournemouth, he must therefore turn things around and get this team back to winning ways. If not, why would Ineos keep him any longer as United boss if they are as ambitious as they claim to be?

Should the former United midfielder be relieved of his duties, however, finding a replacement will not be hard. Some of the finest tactical minds are already being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Yet among the names touted, Gareth Southgate has already made his position clear on whether he would be ready to go to Old Trafford and steady the ship if approached.

Ratcliffe rates Gareth Southgate highly

Some time ago, it was suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was a huge fan of Southgate. The United co-owner is believed to feel that the 55-year-old’s profile would align well with the demands of the job.

While Ratcliffe may see this opportunity for change as a chance to bring Southgate on board, the former England head coach has addressed whether he would agree to coach a Premier League side.

“I don’t see a scenario where I do that,” Southgate confessed, on Amol Rajan connection via talkSPORT, when asked if he is thinking of returning to football management and whether he would love to coach a Premier League side.

“Towards the end of my time with England, I stopped enjoying it – at the very least for a period. The wins keep you going.

“By the end, I didn’t even enjoy the wins for any longer than a couple of minutes. So I’ve hardly watched football.

“I went to the FA Cup final to see my team, Crystal Palace, win their first trophy. I’ve not been to a football ground since.

“So my sort of desire to be involved in football has changed.” From those comments, it is clear that Southgate to Manchester United is not an option.

Other interesting free agents linked

Meanwhile, attention turns to other free agents. Eddie Howe, who has just turned down an offer to manage Lens, and Antonio Conte, who has expressed his desire to manage the Red Devils, are said to be eager to secure big roles in club football.

Ultimately, if Ineos do go for them, it will depend on how Carrick fares in the next few games and how ambitious the United chiefs prove to be.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images

