Mason Greenwood arrested by Greater Manchester Police

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they have arrested a ‘man in his 20’s’ on suspicion of rape and assault that would appear to be Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood.

The statement reads: ‘An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.’

Broadcaster Piers Morgan confirmed the news on his Twitter account, saying:

‘BREAKING: England & Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.’

The arrest follows Manchester United’s statement that the player would not take part in any football activities until further notice, basically suspending him indefinitely.

It goes without saying that Greenwood should be considered innocent until proven guilty but the situation is shocking and could spell the end of his football career.

The injury and harm done to Harriet Robson is far more important than footballing matters and no disrespect is intended by reporting this in terms of the effect on the team, as The Peoples Person is a football publication.

The news is catastrophic for Ralf Rangnick and the rest of his players as they battle to achieve a top four finish this season.

With Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo having already left on loan until the end of the season, United are now faced with the prospect of being threadbare in the wing area, with only Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga left available who are specialists in the position.

Earlier reports today that it may cause the club to make a move for FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé could be fuelled by this afternoon’s report from Spanish outlet AS that Barça boss Xavi has categorically stated that the player is not in his plans and that he does not want him in the squad for the rest of the season.