Manchester United confirm pre season schedule with Rayo Vallecano fixture

Rayo Vallecano have been confirmed as United’s last pre-season oppenent, the club have announced on the offical website

Vallecano complete a six game, worldwide tour, which includes trips to Bangkok and Oslo to face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Vallecano should provide a good test for United. The fact that they did the double over Barcelona last season shows they have the ability to mix it with the best.

There are also a couple of interesting sub-plots with the arrival of the Spaniards. Ex-United players Bebe and Falcao are in the ranks of the side that finished 12th in La Liga last season.

However, all eyes will be on the home side. With this game signalling Erik ten Hag’s first game in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

Who will feature in Erik ten Hag’s first Old Trafford XI?

Which new stars will be donning the red shirt for the first time at The Theatre of Dreams?

And which of the existing squad will still be at the club?

These are all questions that fans are hoping to get answers on in the coming weeks.

A slow start to the transfer window has meant United fans, and the waiting world, are still none the wiser in terms of how Ten Hag plans to fill the gaps in his squad and how he intends to set up.

One thing we can be sure of, the Old Trafford crowd will be packed to the rafters to welcome the new manager and the players back to the club as we hope for a good start to a successful season.