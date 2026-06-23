JJ Gabriel: United’s pre-season plans for wonderkid revealed



One academy starlet Manchester United fans are dying to see in action for the first team is JJ Gabriel.

His stats for United’s Under-18s show exactly why. In 28 starts across all competitions, the 15-year-old registered 26 goals and four assists, as he picked up a slew of awards.

Former head coach Ruben Amorim was a fan, and now, Michael Carrick has joined the list as well.

Premier League rules prevented him from earning a senior debut last season, while interim manager Darren Fletcher overlooked him during the FA Cup.

United have plans for JJ Gabriel

But with numerous teams sniffing about, the Red Devils are determined to hold on to their highly-rated wonderkid, and according to Sully, they have developed the perfect plan to keep the 15-year-old happy.

He is expected to be named in United’s pre-season squad, where Michael Carrick will see firsthand what the talented attacker can do under pressure.

If things go according to plan, JJ Gabriel will likely make his senior United debut next season.

“JJ Gabriel is very likely to make his debut next season. The club has laid out a plan for him and sees him as one of the most talented kids in the whole world, let alone England.

Other academy youngsters to watch out for

“Numerous clubs have been trying to poach him, including some of Europe’s giants, but United are continuing to fend them off. There is a strong chance he is included on the pre-season tour too.”

Sully also adds that United fans better keep an eye on Noah Ajayi and Jim Thwaites. United need a left winger and Ajayi could save INEOS millions if he is allowed to showcase his form during pre-season.

Carrick’s focus is on improving the midfield, with three signings expected. There is a chance that third option could come from the academy.

Thwaites could be that name after Carrick came close to handing him his senior debut in the last campaign. Dan Gore, Jacob Devaney and Tyler Fletcher will also vie for that position.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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