Harry Maguire: Phil Neville explains United ace’s World Cup snubc

Harry Maguire was indispensable for Manchester United in the second half of the 2025/26 campaign. However, it was not enough to earn him a place in England’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Maguire returned from a thigh injury just in time for Michael Carrick to kickstart the Red Devils’ resurgence last season. The English manager initially took over as a temporary replacement for former head coach Ruben Amorim in January.

Harry Maguire Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 19 1 2 3 1 1,655' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - - - 90' FA Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 11' Total 25 20 2 2 4 1 1,756'

Carrick went on to register 12 wins and three draws in his 17 games in charge, propelling the English giants to third place in the Premier League table. That helped the former midfielder to secure the full-time job at the Theatre of Dreams last month.

Maguire started 15 games under Carrick, missing the other two due to suspension, and his mini-resurgence generated hope of involvement in the World Cup. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

Former United defender Phil Neville has now explained why England manager Thomas Tuchel opted against including Maguire in his squad.

United defender not suited for Tuchel’s tactics

In his column for The Times, Neville explained that Maguire does not fit into Tuchel’s style of play. He wrote: “I’m a big fan of Harry. He’s been a great servant for Manchester United and a superb player for England. He was a perfect centre half for the way Gareth Southgate set up his team. But this England side have moved on under Tuchel, as we saw in that dynamic display against Croatia.”

Neville went on to point out that England have adopted a more physical and aggressive approach under Tuchel, which requires front-footed, man-to-man defending, something that Maguire is not best suited for. He continued: “Harry no doubt felt he had finished the season well under Michael Carrick. It’s true, he did, but since Carrick came in, United have played low, compact, counterattacking football.”

“Now, if England had come into this tournament taking that approach, employing a low block, ten men behind the ball, a really compact shape, then Harry would be in the starting line-up. He’s the best player in that back four because of his experience and the way he reads the game. He’s brilliant at defending the box.”

“But what I’m talking about here is not his strength. Here in the US, England are playing a different style, and it’s what I most admire about them under Tuchel. I love what the head coach is doing with Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guéhi and now Trevoh Chalobah. These are lads who can all play one-to-one.”

Maguire bags off-field gig

Maguire has made use of his absence from the World Cup by joining Gary Lineker’s The Rest is Football podcast for the tournament. The Englishman has since expressed his opinion on a wide array of topics, while also shedding light on an awkward conversation with Tuchel over his World Cup omission.

The veteran defender was initially aghast at missing out on the squad for the tournament in the United States, sharing his disappointment on social media. His actions even prompted a response from Tuchel, but it is all water under the bridge now.

Final Thoughts

Maguire has already signed a new deal with United, and is expected to play a key role under Carrick next season. While the Englishman may eventually have to make way for younger players like Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, his experience and leadership qualities will be quite valuable for the Red Devils.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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