Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams told they can find new clubs



Manchester United defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams have been told they are free to find new clubs, sources suggest.

As new Reds boss Erik ten Hag continues to assess his new squad, The MEN reports that the two Englishmen won’t feature in his plans for next season.

Amid rumours that Ten Hag will look to bring in at least one defender in the summer, the pair have been deemed surplus to his requirements.

And this comes soon after Williams impressed during a loan spell at Norwich City last season, despite suffering relegation with Dean Smith’s side.

Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka struggled with both injury and form last season and was replaced at right back by Diogo Dalot for the most part.

Both full backs had been given plenty of opportunities to secure a place in the United team, but time seems to be up for them both.

After joining the Old Trafford side for around €60m (£50m) from Crystal Palace 3 seasons ago, Wan-Bissaka looked certain to become a regular feature in the United side.

But despite already making 89 appearances, he has found himself out of favour.

While also being unable to break into a full England squad as expected, the 24 year old seems to be frozen out of the plans of the new coach too.

The versatile Williams, who had been used at both right and left back by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, spent last season on loan at The Canaries.

And after featuring 26 times in that poor Norwich side, Williams, who was a stand out in many games, might have realistically expected to be given the chance to impress back at his home town club.

Instead he now faces the same fate as his fellow full back in being replaced by the United new manager, and looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere.