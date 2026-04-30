Francisco Conceicao: Juventus attacking dynamo sends Man United transfer message



After watching the Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich Champions League semi-final clash, one thing was clear: you cannot have proper attacking football with basic wingers.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on one side, Michael Olise on the other, the two lit up that match. They were the true definition of wingers willing to take on their markers while offering pace, flair, and end product all at once.

It is frustrating, then, that Manchester United could have landed Olise in 2024, but he chose Bayern instead.

Francisco Conceicao links

INEOS, however, now have an opportunity to sign such a winger if links to Juventus’ Francisco Conceicao bear fruit.

Conceicao has caught the Red Devils’ interest, with his performances hinting he could be every bit as dangerous as Kvaratskhelia and Olise were on Tuesday night.

He is not a prolific goalscorer yet, but watching him trouble defenders, it seems only a matter of time before his numbers back up his play.

However, just as United were bracing for a battle with Liverpool for his services, a transfer message has arrived.

Conceicao decides on Premier League switch

As per Tutto Sport, while flattered by Premier League interest, the message is clear: he is not leaving Turin.

The Italian outlet suggests the Portuguese winger would have commanded a significant pay rise on his €4 million net salary were he to move to England, but as the report notes, “not now, because Conceicao only has Juve in mind.”

It is a shame the young winger is not tempted by a move to the Premier League, but the Manchester Reds should be okay without him.

Not a priority signing

Conceicao is predominantly a right winger, and United are already well stocked there with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo. Shea Lacey is also pushing for the same role.

Missing out on Conceicao, therefore, need not be so frustrating. That said, the Red Devils have another Serie A dribbling demon in Rafael Leao on their radar, and he could prove a game-changing signing if INEOS can get their hands on him. He is precisely the natural left winger this team is craving.

Featured image Paulo Bruno via Getty Images

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