Ayyoub Bouaddi: United hatch key plan to win race for French ace

Manchester United’s transfer activity last summer garnered widespread acclaim, and INEOS will be hoping to repeat the trick this year. The Red Devils focused on the attack and goalkeeping departments last year, investing over £200 million in a bid to rectify two positions that came under a lot of scrutiny in the 2024/25 campaign.

United’s efforts have already borne dividends, as they have scored 60 goals in the league, the third-most in the top tier of English football and an improvement on their return from last season (40). Meanwhile, Senne Lammens has brought an assured presence between the sticks that fans have craved for years.

The emphasis now is to upgrade the midfield, which will be weakened by Casemiro’s departure this summer. The English giants have already secured the future of the highly talented Kobbie Mainoo, who has now signed a new contract until 2031.

The Red Devils now want a new long-term partner for the Englishman as they look to forge a backbone for the future. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has named Ayyoub Bouaddi among the candidates currently under consideration at the Theatre of Dreams.

The French metronome

Bouaddi joined Lille’s academy in 2021 before breaking into the senior side two years later. It was soon clear that the Frenchman was destined for great things, and he has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

Bouaddi is now a first-team regular for Lille and has appeared 39 times in all competitions this season, registering one assist.

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Ligue 1 27 25 - 1 6 1 2,109' UEFA Europa League 10 8 - - 2 1 666' Coupe de France 2 2 - - - - 159' Total 39 35 - 1 8 2 2,934'

Still only 18 years old, Bouaddi has already appeared 93 times for the Ligue 1 giants and has turned heads at clubs across the continent. The Frenchman has displayed maturity beyond his years, is technically sound and extremely press-resistant, attributes that make him a fine heir to Casemiro.

Bouaddi also fits United’s recent youth-centric transfer strategy and could sort out the position for more than a decade. Journalist Abdellah Boulma has now provided an update on the player’s situation, which suggests that the Premier League giants are determined to secure the Frenchman’s services.

United step up Bouaddi chase

Sharing the news on social media, Boulma said that United are ready to call on the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson to help win the race for Bouaddi. He wrote: “Ayyoub Bouaddi is sparking interest across Europe. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United are on the lookout.”

“United has ramped up efforts to meet with his entourage, even going so far as to consider enlisting Sir Alex Ferguson to win him over.”

Sir Alex is one of the most successful managers in the history of football and has won 50 trophies in his managerial career. He spent 26 years at the helm at Old Trafford, winning 38 trophies, including a record 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.

Final Thoughts

Bouaddi is expected to get even better as he picks up experience, and is the kind of talent Sir Alex would have loved to work with. The Frenchman could even be the ideal partner for Mainoo, so United must do everything possible to secure his services.

📍Ayyoub Bouaddi attise les convoitises en Europe. Arsenal, le Bayern Munich et Manchester United sont à l’affût. United a multiplié les démarches pour rencontrer son entourage, allant jusqu’à envisager l’appui de Sir Alex Ferguson pour le convaincre. #Mercato https://t.co/7hTTk2ZI89 — Abdellah Boulma (@AbdellahBoulma) April 30, 2026

Feature image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images

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