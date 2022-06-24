Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave Manchester United to join Bayern Munich



Rumours linking Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to Bayern Munich are not true.

After the club failed to secure Champions League football for the next season, multiple rumours began to rise about a potential departure for the legendary striker.

This is despite the fact he only just returned to the club nearly a year ago from Italian giants Juventus.

Ronaldo has been a crucial part of United and has been one if not the only positive that the team can take out of last season and bring into the new season.

He scored 18 Premier League goals on his return to England with that number rising to 24 including the other competitions.

He even won the goal of the season award after netting a wonderful strike vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

Before the reunion at Old Trafford, the striker was rumoured to be moving to rivals Manchester City.

However, hours later it was announced that Ronaldo had in fact returned to United.

Christian Falk has been quick to deny that these rumours are in fact true on Twitter.

The rumours of an interest of @FCBayern in @Cristiano Ronaldo are NOT TRUE ❌ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2022

Many fans are concerned that with the lack of Champions League football next term, some players including the Portuguese striker could force their way out of the club.

However, rumours as of late are stating some of the important players will be staying at the club despite being in the Europa League.

United will now head into an important season with many fans hoping Champions League football will return again.

Erik ten Hag had a wonderful spell at Ajax and will be hoping he can wake up the sleeping giant that is Manchester United.

