Cristiano Ronaldo: Bayern Munich want to replace Robert Lewandowski with Manchester United striker



Manchester United’s transfer window could move from bad to worse as Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to a shock move to Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese is reportedly unhappy with the club’s transfer business and lack of ambition and does not want to spend the final stretch of his career devoid of titles.

According to Spanish news outlet Diario AS, Bayern Munich are looking to sign the 37 year old to replace Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has been strongly linked to a move to FC Barcelona this summer.

Fabrizio Romano earlier stated that the Spanish giants had submitted an official proposal of €35 million to Bayern.

Barcelona have submitted the new proposal for Robert Lewandowski, as expected – after player confirmed to Bayern his priority to join Barça this summer. 🔴🇵🇱 #FCBayern €35m with add-ons on the table, as @wlodar85 reports – but now Bayern sources feel it’s still ‘not enough’. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

United’s disastrous season, failing to qualify for the Champions League could have left Ronaldo with a tough decision to make.

The Five-time Ballon d’or winner has never played in the UEFA Europa League, hence a move to Bayern would make sense for him.

Ronaldo is said to be keen on a move to Germany, where he is assured to fight for the domestic league and the Champions League.

It would be a major blow for United, who have yet not signed a forward this summer.

The club have focussed all their attention on the Frenkie de Jong deal, with Ten Hag making him a priority.

After missing out on Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, many believed that Ten Hag would need to rely on Ronaldo for the team’s goal output.

Ronaldo’s departure could have major repercussions on United’s plans for this window, hence the club must try their level best to convince him to stay.