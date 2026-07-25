Tynan Thompson: When wonderkid will make his United debut revealed



Plenty expected INEOS to go all out to address Manchester United’s problems on the left flank.

Last season, Michael Carrick had to play Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu in that position, but both excelled in unfamiliar roles with the Dane continuing there in pre-season.

However, with Champions League football returning to Old Trafford, the head coach wants to take no additional risks and wants a specialist in that position.

This explains why he has extended an olive branch to Marcus Rashford, even though INEOS would prefer to

sell him permanently.

United’s left-wing woes

Crysencio Summerville was identified early on as a potential solution, but the Dutchman has since joined Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

In order to avoid being left shorthanded should the Mancunian depart, United have snapped up rising Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Tynan Thompson.

And the expectation is that the 18-year-old has the tools to make an impact for United’s first team next season.

Carrick is eager to see what the 18-year-old has to offer, with The Manchester Evening News revealing that the England Under-18 international is likely to be part of the squad to face Atletico Madrid in Sweden next week.

Tynan Thompson set for his United debut

“United wrapped up an £8million deal (£4m + £4m in add-ons) for the 18-year-old on Monday and he is expected to spend time in pre-season training with the first team.

“There is a good chance Tynan Thompson is in the squad either for the trip to Stockholm to face Atletico Madrid or the Paris Saint-Germain friendly in Gothenburg the following week.”

Tynan Thompson has yet to fully join pre-season training with the first team, with his first week at Carrington mainly focused around gym work and individual training sessions in order to bring him up to speed.

It will be interesting to see how the wonderkid performs. Should he succeed, INEOS might just start pushing Rashford out of the door even more aggressively.

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images

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