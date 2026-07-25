Radek Vitek: Ambitious English side plotting to sign in-form goalie



Manchester United have spent close to £85 million to sign three players so far this summer.

Karl Darlow’s arrival has resolved the goalkeeping conundrum following Andre Onana’s exit and Altay Bayindir’s plans to return to Turkiye.

Andrey Santos has already impressed since his arrival from Chelsea, while Youri Tielemans will add creativity and experience to the middle of the pitch.

Michael Carrick is not satisfied, and he wants more incomings, with one more midfielder and a backup striker expected to be signed.

Player sales are needed at United

However, that can only happen once INEOS start the player sales process. Once again, the club seems to be struggling when it comes to permanently offloading players.

Radek Vitek Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Championship 41 54 12 2 - - 3,690' FA Cup - - - - - - - EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 41 54 12 2 - - 3,690'

25/26 season stats while out on loan at Bristol City

So far, only Rasmus Hojlund has left, with Manuel Ugarte unlikely to depart after suffering an injury while Carrick appears keen to reintegrate Marcus Rashford.

As a result, a few surprise exits are on the cards and that includes academy graduates, with Radek Vitek being one of them.

The 22-year-old has impressed in both pre-season games so far, but he is eager to play regularly following two excellent loan spells.

Radek Vitek wants to leave for regular minutes

There were murmurs that the Red Devils would look to keep him as a backup to Senne Lammens, but Darlow’s arrival has ended those hopes.

Loaning him out again would make very little sense as the Czechia Under-21 international’s market value is currently at its highest.

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek after he impressed on loan at Bristol City last season. #Boro #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BQ3rkQaV2K — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 25, 2026

As relayed by The Peoples Person, United would look to earn as much as £15 million from the goalkeeper’s sale.

There is interest from a handful of Premier League teams as well as from Celtic, but Radek Vitek wants to join a club where he will be guaranteed to start between the sticks.

Middlesbrough eyeing Radek Vitek

A return to the Championship could afford him that opportunity, with journalist Pete O’Rourke reporting that Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for the Carrington graduate.

“Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek after he impressed on loan at Bristol City last season,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Boro are keen to bounce back from their Championship play-off disappointment and are looking to win promotion to the English top flight.

Signing United’s best young keeper would be a sign of intent. They also have money to spare following their sale of Hayden Hackney and the funds earned from Morgan Rogers’ move to Chelsea.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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