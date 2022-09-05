Pictures: Antony posts amazing tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram



Antony has made an emotional post on Instagram after helping Manchester United to a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on his debut at Old Trafford yesterday.

United’s latest signing opened his career with a coolly taken first half goal that set United on their way to their fourth victory on the run.

The Brazilian was a livewire, injecting fire and energy to United’s right flank.

He was substituted by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 58th minute and one of the photos on the Instagram story was of him hugging the 37 year old, with the caption “@cristiano – Ídolo”, which means “idol” in Portuguese.

He wrote: “What an incredible day! A huge thanks to all MU staff and my teammates!! I’ll never forget this day! To United fans, all my affection for this reception! Let’s go for more! That´s just the beginning!”

The Times’ Henry Winter notes that “From the moment Antony, the £85 million Brazilian, repeatedly waggled his left foot over the ball to taunt Arsenal, Manchester United supporters had a new darling.

“They love players with a touch of swagger. But Antony brings so much more than tricks. He brings belief. On his debut at an impassioned Old Trafford yesterday, Antony was a one-man adrenaline shot to United.”

Having not played for three weeks, Antony was thrown in at the deep end by manager Erik ten Hag and that faith was rewarded.

While Marcus Rashford deservedly won the man of the match award for his two goals and assist, the 22 year old was certainly a big factor in the victory and he has every right to be happy with his debut.

🌟 𝐀 𝐍 𝐓 𝐎 𝐍 𝐘 🌟 It's a dream debut goal for Man Utd's new star signing! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/xxYfaqnLAU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Antony is likely to feature again on Thursday as United take on Real Sociedad in their first Europa League group match of the season.

Ten Hag will want his new star to get minutes under his belt as he returns to full fitness, with another Premier League match against Crystal Palace coming up quickly after that on Sunday.