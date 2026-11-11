Bryan Mbeumo: Man United ace explains why he relishes leading Cameroon

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo was outstanding last season, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 12 goals. However, he has struggled to get going this campaign, and his poor form has also hurt the Red Devils, who are now 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games.

The Cameroonian has scored four goals and registered one assist in 15 games across all competitions so far, but remains a key figure for the English giants.

Mbeumo is back with the national team during the international break for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Namibia. The 27-year-old wears the armband for Cameroon and is also a vital part of David Pagou’s team.

Meanwhile, United are once again reportedly close to a managerial upheaval and will no doubt rely on their No. 19 to dig them out of trouble as they approach halfway through the season. Mbeumo has now opened up on leading his national team and supporting his teammates.

Bryan Mbeumo v B. Mbeumo Stat Bryan Mbeumo · Premier League Bryan Mbeumo · UEFA Champions League B. Mbeumo · League Cup Bryan Mbeumo Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 4 1 15 Goals 4 0 0 4 Assists 0 1 0 1 Goals + assists 4 1 0 5 xG (PL) 4.63 – – 4.63 xA (PL) 1.29 – – 1.29

On wearing the armband for Cameroon

Speaking with United Review, Mbeumo opened up on wearing the armband for his nation. He said: “I think it’s important for me. Even if I am not someone who like usually talks a lot, I would say, outside of the pitch, like when we have, let’s say, a team conversation or something.”

“But I think it’s good for me. Even to develop maybe something new on myself and, yeah, I think it’s really good and really important.”

“I’m one of the older ones, if not the oldest in the national team. Yeah, I try to bring my experience and everything I know for them because we have a really young group, which have a lot of talent, I think.”

“And then I think it’s important for the team and for the players that I can be an example for them and that is what I want to try to do.”

Always a leader

The United No. 19 insisted that he has always been a leader, adding: “I think it’s obviously something I developed but I always had this mentality, even when I was younger.”

“I always want the best, first for myself, so I always try to do everything I can to win and then it’s because I’m very demanding on myself. I think it can only help the team and be demanding of them as well and, yeah, that’s why, every time, I know I’m like very hard on myself.”

“So it’s like I understand sometimes maybe we can be frustrated and stuff but that’s why I always to say maybe if someone makes a mistake, it’s okay. Next one, it’ll be fine.”

“If someone misses to pass, then okay, next time, you’re going to do a good one, or even a shot, like the next time, you’re going to score, that’s fine. You know, so I always try to bring like positivity on the pitch to my team-mates.”

The importance of experience

Mbeumo understands the importance of having experienced players around in the squad, as he has also learned from older players during his formative years. He concluded: “Yeah, of course, it hasn’t been like always very good.”

“Also I had some people who helped me as well. That’s why I try to do it, to help the others in the same way.”

“I always had, obviously, like the elders when I was in my different teams who were helping me out sometimes, so, yeah, I think it’s important.”

United will hope Mbeumo can come away from the international break unscathed as they face Liverpool next in the Premier League later this month.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images